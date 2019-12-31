By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have rescued a missing 15-year-old girl during a traffic stop in western Kansas.

Garden City Police Department Sgt. Lana Urteaga said in a news release that officers pulled over a vehicle at around 3 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined that the teen in the passenger seat had been taken Dec. 23 and held against her will, The Wichita Eagle reports.

A suspect has been booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

