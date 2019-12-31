By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old skier at a state-run Adirondack resort, Troopers announced Tuesday.

Nicholas Koch of Danville, Pennsylvania, died on Dec. 23 after he veered off a trail at Whiteface Mountain and struck some trees, troopers said. He was at the mountain in Wilmington with his family.

Koch was taken to the University of Vermont Health Care Center in Burlington, where he died of his injuries. Police are searching for witnesses to the accident.

