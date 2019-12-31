GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) - A 10-month-old girl had to be revived by South Florida paramedics after she overdosed on a drug she found on a bed, authorities said.

The infant girl found the drug Friday among medications while she was left unattended in a bedroom in a home where her mother and the mother’s boyfriend were also present, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics revived the girl with a dose of Narcan, which is used for reversing opioid overdoses.

The mother, Melissa Katz, and her boyfriend, Kaeden Walton were arrested. Each faces a charge of child abuse.

Ingrid Abello, a lawyer from public defender’s office representing Walton, didn’t respond to an email inquiry Monday night. Online court records showed no attorney listed for Katz.

