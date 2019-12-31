The Pentagon will dispatch additional U.S. troops to guard the American Embassy in Baghdad after a shocking attack by an Iran-backed militia Tuesday, military leaders said.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper called on the Iraqi government to ensure the safety of all U.S. personnel at the site. But he also said that an unspecified number of American troops also will be sent to the embassy, suggesting that the Trump administration fears the chaos and violence could escalate.

“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense,” Mr. Esper said in a statement. “We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the embassy. As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so. The United States continues to support the Iraqi people and a free, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq.”

Members of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, stormed the U.S. compound and set fire to a reception area inside the embassy complex. There were no reports of injuries.

Protesters shouted “Down, Down USA!” and “Death to America,” and some of the demonstrators reportedly tried to scale walls and get further inside the embassy grounds.

The protests came on the heels of U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against the militia over the weekend. U.S. officials said the strikes were a response to a rocket attack last week in Iraq that claimed the life of an American contractor.

SEE ALSO: Militiamen breach U.S. Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran

President Trump on Tuesday blamed the incident on Iran.

The U.S. has about 5,000 troops currently stationed in Iraq.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.