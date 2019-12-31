Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said in a court filing that the Justice Department violated his rights to privacy and free speech when it fired him over a slew of text messages critical of President Trump.

The embattled agent who was a key player in the FBI’s investigations into both Mr. Trump and his political rival Hillary Clinton made the claim in his lawsuit to reclaim his old job.

“Firing an employee for the content of his or her non-public communications is unconstitutional, irrespective of any balancing interests, including damage to the reputation and other factors,” Mr. Strzok’s attorneys wrote in the filing in a Washington, D.C., federal court.

The Justice Department argued in a filing last month that Mr. Strzok’s role in two politically charged investigations “imposed on him a higher burden of caution with respect to speech.”

But Mr. Strzok fired back in his court filing that there are roughly 8,000 government employees who supervise other workers and are not policymakers. Those employees have not had their private communications scrutinized, he said.

“The government’s argument would leave thousands of career federal government employees without protections from discipline over the content of their political speech,” he wrote.

Mr. Strzok has been a target of the president and his allies. They point to his texts lambasting Mr. Trump as evidence the FBI’s Russia probe was tainted.

In a slew of texts to then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page with whom Mr. Strzok was having an extramarital affair, the couple discussed “an insurance policy” in the event Mr. Trump was elected. They also referred to the president as “an idiot” and “loathsome.”

Mr. Trump has mocked the longtime G-Man as “a sick loser,” “a fraud,” “incompetent” and “corrupt.” He also made fun of Mr. Strzok’s relationship with Ms. Page at campaign rallies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.