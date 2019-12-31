By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Two men were shot Tuesday in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said. The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Myzal said. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police were interviewing multiple witnesses on Tuesday afternoon. They also had called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

TOP STORIES
Horowitz report jolts BuzzFeed dossier libel case
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem
Hunter Biden file: A brief Navy career

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide