By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A suspect is on the run following an armed robbery at a store in North Carolina, according to police.

Two men walked into La Nueva Guadalupana on Monday night, each with a gun drawn, Chapel Hill police said in a news release.

Police say fight broke out between the gunmen and two employees. One employee was shot in the leg, the other was cut and hit on the head and one of the suspects was cut on the head, according to the release. All three were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. The second suspect got away.

Both guns were recovered, and police say one was a BB gun.

