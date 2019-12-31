By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) - A Maine man drew a samurai sword on another man during a fight and cut the victim’s arm, police said.

Police were called to a high school parking lot in Millinocket on Sunday where they found the injured man. He was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

The whereabouts of the man with the sword are unknown.

TOP STORIES
Music icon Linda Ronstadt: Trump is 'like Hitler and the Mexicans are the new Jews'
Horowitz report jolts BuzzFeed dossier libel case
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem

An arrest warrant on charges of aggravated assault is out for the 35-year-old man accused of using the sword. The man could face additional charges, authorities said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide