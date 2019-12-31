By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut police have posted a $50,000 reward to find two men responsible for the shooting death of another man nearly a year ago.

Eduardo Concepcion, 30, of Bridgeport, was sitting in a car early Jan. 12 when he was approached by two men and an argument ensued, Stratford Capt. Frank Eannotti said.

Several shots were fired into the car, killing Concepcion.

Both men fled the scene following the shooting on Peace Street towards Thompson Street, Eannotti said. Neither suspect has been identified.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The last homicide in Stratford had been on May 27, 2017, when 27-year-old Andre Pettway was shot and later died in the hospital.

