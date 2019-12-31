By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the deaths of a mother and two children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said late Monday in a tweet that charges are pending a review by the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. The cause of death and a motive weren’t immediately released.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 4:35 a.m. Monday. KCTV reports that the victims have been identified as 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez.

Family members say they tried to reach Yazmine all day Sunday, but she never called or texted them back.

“I want justice and if anybody saw anything, anybody go inside the house, speak up,” Ana Rodriguez, the children’s aunt, said. “They were the happiest kids ever.”

Yazmine has two other children, who were with their father for Christmas break. The father of the children who died is in Mexico.

