By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee discovered two adults and two young children illegally staying in a state park cabin, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

Park rangers at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park went to the cabin over the weekend to prepare it for a renter’s upcoming stay, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told WMC-TV. But rangers instead found recently slept-in beds and clothes strewn about the cabin that was supposed to be unoccupied, news outlets reported.

Rangers later and found Shawn and Leah Hyde there, as well as a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old. The rangers searched a car in the driveway and found two pillows from the cabin in the trunk, documents obtained by news outlets listed.

TOP STORIES
Hunter Biden file: A brief Navy career
Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack U.S. Embassy
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem

The two were charged with burglary. In 1993, Shawn Hyde was accused of aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 and was required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the Texas Sex Offenders Registry.

The Hydes have a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 6, news outlets report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide