President Trump said Tuesday he’ll sign “phase one” of a trade deal with China on Jan. 15 at the White House, and will travel to Beijing later in the year for talks on a larger agreement.

“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15,” Mr. Trump tweeted on the last day of 2019. “The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present.”

He added, “At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!”

Earlier, the two sides had said the signing would take place in early January, but a date and location hadn’t been set.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC that the deal has “great stuff in it,” pointing to provisions related to intellectual property theft and access to financial markets.

Early in December, the president had suggested he’d prefer to wait until after the 2020 election to reach a trade agreement with Beijing.

China and the U.S. have been locked in a trade war with escalating retaliatory tariffs for nearly two years. Beijing announced in early December it would resume large-scale purchases of U.S. agricultural products as the two sides neared an initial agreement.

While U.S. stock markets have enjoyed a strong year, farmers and ranchers have taken a big hit from the loss of the Chinese market and have received tens of billions of dollars in bailouts from the federal government.

In the first-step agreement, the U.S. dropped its plan to impose new tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports starting in early December.

The Trump administration also agreed to cut existing import taxes on about $112 billion in Chinese goods from 15% to 7.5%.

In return, the U.S. said China agreed to buy $40 billion a year in farm products over two years, even though U.S. agricultural exports to China have never exceeded $26 billion a year.

Beijing also committed to ending a long-standing practice of pressuring companies to hand over their technology as the price for gaining access to the vast Chinese market.

China also agreed to lift certain barriers to its markets for such products as beef, poultry, seafood, pet food and animal feed, according to U.S. officials.

But at the same time, the initial agreement left some major issues unresolved, notably complaints that Beijing unfairly subsidizes its own companies to give them a competitive advantage in world markets.

No detailed paperwork on the agreement has been released, and China has yet to confirm the dollar amount of U.S. farm goods it has pledged to buy.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.