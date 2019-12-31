President Trump on Tuesday applauded the volunteer security guards who stopped a gunman attacking the congregation at a Texas church.

He said the attack, which killed two people, would have been worse if not for an armed citizenry.

“Armed congregants quickly stopped a crazed church shooter in Texas. If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“A big THANK YOU to them!” he added.

The president has long been a proponent of armed and trained ushers in churches or teachers in schools to prevent the attacks in those vulnerable settings.

Gun control advocates criticize Mr. Trump for not doing enough to stop mass shootings.

A man armed with a shotgun, who has been identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, opened fire on the churchgoers Sunday at West Freeway Church of Christ. He was stopped and shot dead by fast-acting volunteer security guards.

Volunteer security guard Jack Wilson fired the shot that brought down the attacker.

“You train, but you hope you never have to go to that extreme. But if you do, your training will kick in, and that was evident yesterday,” Mr. Wilson told CBS News.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.