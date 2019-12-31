Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Monday said the House voting to impeach President Trump increases the prospects not only for Mr. Trump’s reelection but for the return of a Washington, D.C., fully controlled by Republicans.

Impeachment “has greatly increased the likelihood that Donald Trump will remain the president for the next five years,” the Hawaii Democrat and 2020 presidential contender said in a video posted to social media late Monday.

She also said impeachment has increased the likelihood that Republicans will regain control of the U.S. House next year — a situation where the GOP would once again control the House, Senate and White House if control of the U.S. Senate does not change.

“This is going to be a disaster for our country,” she said.

The House this month voted to impeach Mr. Trump on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — for allegedly pressuring Ukraine into launching politically beneficial investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Ms. Gabbard voted “present” on both articles of impeachment. She said she thinks Mr. Trump is guilty of wrongdoing but that she didn’t think the removal of a president should be the culmination of a “partisan process.”

