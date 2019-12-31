CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her nearly 2-year-old son, who authorities said died suffering apparent symptoms of neglect and abuse.

Nydia Love Lee, 26, entered the plea Monday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect, news outlets report. She was initially arrested in August on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police were called to Lee’s home in January for a report of an unresponsive baby, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Areshini Pather told the court, outlining evidence that would’ve been presented had the case gone to trial.

Lee told officers that the baby had been napping and was simply found unresponsive. An autopsy determined that the baby showed signs of neglect, was undersized for his age and had various injuries, including bruising around his groin, healed rib fractures, a fractured right arm and blunt force trauma to his head, Pather said.

“The injuries are indicated to be ‘non-accidental,’ which is a technical term used by the medical examiner,” Pather said.

Lee is set to be sentenced in March.

