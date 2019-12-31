PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A 75-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured in a house fire in Connecticut early Tuesday morning, police said.

The fire in the Plainfield home was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but the house was filled with heavy smoke and the woman was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor.

Medical personal tried to revive her, but they were not able to and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled.

A 51-year-old man who also lived in the home suffered burns and was treated at the scene but refused transport to the hospital, police said.

No names were released.

The cause remains under investigation.

In an unrelated incident, injuries were reported at a fire at a Hartford apartment complex that broke out at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

