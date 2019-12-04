BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man died early Tuesday after he was found in his car with gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Brockton police officers responded to reports of gunfire around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered Fabio Vegas-Nunes, 21, in his vehicle. He died at the scene.

Vegas-Nunes moved to Brockton from Cape Verde as a teenager. Friends and family said they are heartbroken over his death, The Brockton Enterprise reported.

“He always tried to help everyone and always put other people’s needs above his own,” said Christie De Macedo, who was engaged to Vega-Nunes.

No arrests were announced as of midafternoon Tuesday.

This marks Brockton’s fourth homicide in 2019.

