NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - A 5-year-old North Carolina girl has been shot in the head, and a reward is being offered for information in the case.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page that its deputies responded to a residence after a call of shots being fired on Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says the child was in a car with her mother when she was shot. She was taken to a hospital in Greenville. Her condition wasn’t known on Wednesday, but the sheriff’s office said the child’s wound was life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says it was the second shooting at the residence, which is in a mobile home park, in two weeks. The cause of the shooting is under investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case, the sheriff’s office said.

