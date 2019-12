JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday after an active shooter was reported there.

The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on its Mississippi campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted, and there was no longer a threat.

The historically black university is located just west of downtown Jacksonville and has about 7,000 students.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.