White House hopeful Andrew Yang’s campaign said it has alerted the FBI after receiving threats regarding the Democratic presidential candidate and specific public events.

A campaign official told The Washington Times on Wednesday that the FBI was contacted out of an abundance of caution after receiving emailed threats involving Mr. Yang and the events.

The FBI declined to comment.

The apparent threats were first reported Tuesday evening by The Hill, which said it reviewed emails sent to Mr. Yang’s campaign. The messages came from a user identified as “HitmanYang” and threatened to shoot members of the candidate’s campaign while they were in New Hampshire, the outlet reported.

Mr. Yang, a 44-year-old tech entrepreneur, is among more than a dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run against President Trump in 2020. He has managed to qualify for each of the five Democratic presidential candidate debates held so far this election season despite being a political neophyte, and the results of several national polls have placed him among the top 10 contenders for the party’s nod.

Mr. Yang had several public events scheduled this week throughout New Hampshire, one of the first states to hold a primary contest ahead of the 2020 general election. He was scheduled to spend Monday in Keene and Hanover prior to speaking at Colby-Sawyer College ahead of his opening his Manchester field office Tuesday.

