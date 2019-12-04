MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A convicted felon charged with conspiring with Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife to kill the retired NBA player is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee could set a trial date for Billy Ray Turner in the death of Lorenzen Wright.

The body of the retired 13-year NBA veteran was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in southeast Memphis in July 2010. Turner, as well as Wright’s ex-wife, were indicted in December 2017 on murder charges.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty in June to facilitation of murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges in the slaying of Wright, a Memphis native who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams.

Turner pleaded guilty in June to possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. Prosecutors say Turner had two guns when he was charged with Wright’s killing. Turner has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on the separate gun charge.

Turner, a landscaper in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, attended the same church as Sherra Wright. Witnesses said Sherra Wright was the mastermind of a plan to hav e two men kill Lorenzen Wright at his Atlanta home, but that attempt failed, according to an affidavit.

Sherra Wright and Turner then conspired to kill the ex-player in Memphis, a nd that they dumped one of the guns used in the shooting in a north Mississippi lake, authorities have said. A gun that was allegedly used in the killing was found in the lake weeks before charges were filed in the case.

