President Trump on Wednesday derided House impeachment findings as a “joke” and questioned whether Democrats who drafted a report on his Ukraine dealings love their country or not.

Seated next to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Mr. Trump said he saw the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s findings late Tuesday and quickly dismissed them.

“I saw it, and it’s a joke. Everybody is saying it,” he said, referring to Fox News allies like Sean Hannity.

He also derided legal scholars who testified on impeachment before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

He predicted the hearings will backfire on Democrats in 2020, citing Republican unity as Congress dissects evidence suggesting Mr. Trump pressured Ukraine to open investigations into his political opponents in exchange for a White House visit and military aid.

“The word impeachment is a dirty word,” he added. “That should only be used in special occasions.”

For days, Mr. Trump has said the decision to hold impeachment hearings while he attends a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in London is a bad look for the country.

“You almost question whether or not they love our country and that’s a very serious thing,” he said of Democrats. “Do they love our country?”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.