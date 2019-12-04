President Trump met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for about 30 minutes early Wednesday and discussed “the importance of Turkey fulfilling its alliance commitments,” the White House said, as Ankara faces criticism for purchasing a Russian air-defense system that’s incompatible with its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The leaders also discussed energy, ways to boost bilateral trade by $100 billion and security challenges in the region.

Mr. Erdogan recently attacked American-allied Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. Turkey considers some of the fighters to be terrorists.

The assault caused a major firestorm in the U.S., because Mr. Trump withdrew U.S. forces in the way of the attack. He later took credit for a cease-fire.

The Turkish president released photos of his meeting with Mr. Trump in London before the White House confirmed the sit-down and offered a readout.

The White House also said Mr. Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met at 10 Downing Street late Tuesday to reaffirm the “special relationship” between the U.S. and Britain and discuss their priorities for NATO.

They also discussed trade and security issues and the importance of using reliable partners in their telecommunications networks.

Mr. Trump is meeting with leaders from Germany, Denmark and Italy during the second day of the NATO summit in London.

Meanwhile, a video floating around Twitter appears to show major leaders — notably Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Mr. Johnson — chatting and laughing about how Mr. Trump’s impromptu press conferences during their bilateral sit-downs make them late for other events.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.