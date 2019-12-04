One Republican Wednesday added two new complaints about the impeachment inquiry: room temperature and chairs.

As the House Judiciary Committee resumed its impeachment hearing, the panel’s ranking Republican made a point to note the room’s chilly temperatures and uncomfortable chairs.

“This chair is terrible,” said Doug Collins of Georgia.

The complaint has become a frequent go-to for Mr. Collins during the hearing. He also griped about his chair in his opening remarks.

“We may have a new hearing room, we may have new pics and we may have chairs that aren’t comfortable, but this is nothing new folks,” he said while alleging Democrats are advancing impeachment without new evidence.

The hearing is being held in the House Ways & Means Committee room in the Longworth Office Building instead of the Judiciary Committee’s usual meeting space in the Rayburn Office Building.

