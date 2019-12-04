The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday requested testimony from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, asked for Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, to appear and answer questions from Judiciary Committee lawmakers.

Mr. Schiff is currently leading the impeachment inquiry, which released an impeachment report Tuesday.

Upon concluding his opening remarks, Mr. Collins offered a motion to “require the attendance of chairman Schiff before this committee.”

The motion was not approved and Mr. Collins responded by asking for a recorded vote, which failed 24-17.

Mr. Schiff has become a target of Mr. Trump and his allies. The president, speaking at a press conference overseas Tuesday, called him “deranged.”

“I think he’s a maniac,” Mr. Trump said. “I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man.”

Republicans have criticized Mr. Schiff for exaggerating the details of Mr. Trump’s controversial July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I have a favor I want from you,” Schiff said at a hearing earlier this year. “And I’m going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it, on this and on that.”

Mr. Schiff said the summary was meant to be a parody, but Republicans say he made up facts.

Republicans have also fired upon Mr. Schiff after he was forced to correct earlier comments that the whistleblower who complained about the Zelensky phone call had no contact with the Intelligence Committee.

Media reports disclosed the whistleblower had reached out to an Intelligence Committee aide before filing the complaint.

