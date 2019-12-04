Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:

Dec. 1

The Gadsden Times on a plan to provide inmates with tablets:

Ideas can look good on a drawing board or when presented theoretically, with the associated emotions and back stories removed.

A case can be made that the Etowah County Commission’s announcement last week that jail inmates will be issued tablet devices as part of a new inmate communications service contract fits that description.

Unfortunately, theory often goes over people’s heads, and in the real world it’s impossible to divorce emotions and concerns and anger over what’s happened in the past from a situation.

That’s why social media has seen practically a radiation-ridden mushroom cloud of anger and indignation over this move.

Commissioners approved a three-year agreement with Securus Technologies of Texas. It will provide tablets that will allow inmates to make telephone calls, buy books, enroll in educational or vocational training courses, review legal resources that could be applicable to their individual cases, receive jail-wide messages from the staff and, yes, watch movies if they have the funds available in their commissary accounts to cover the cost. (It won’t be free.)

This isn’t new ground for the jail. The county’s current inmate communications service provider also issues tablets with similar offerings, but there aren’t enough to go around so inmates must share them. The difference with Securus is there will be enough for each inmate to have a tablet.

Jail officials say it’s important to keep inmates occupied, because idle time is a recipe for mischief or worse. That’s defensible reasoning.

They say this privilege can be revoked if that mischief or worse actually happens. We certainly hope so.

Here’s the problem: The populace of Etowah County has a conservative, law-and-order, lock ’em up and throw away the key mind-set. We’re not passing judgment, we’re stating fact.

The prevailing attitude is that jail should be made as miserable a place as possible, to operantly condition anyone who winds up there to never want to repeat the experience. And as far as preventing idle hands, we imagine grueling, punishing, physical labor, preferably out in the elements - again to check the operant conditioning box - would be the choice rather than even constructive use of a tablet.

Bottom line: No amount of citing legitimate positives from this plan - and again, there are some - can change the miserable optics of this situation.

Neither will the fact that inmate communications services are a revenue source for the county. The current contract brought in $350,000 last year, and that figure could double under the deal with Securus.

Here’s the problem No. 2: We’re not venturing into the ether to say that the populace of Etowah County also generally favors lean, “live within your means” government and, for better or worse, isn’t automatically going to assume it’s a good thing for the county to have another three-quarters of a million dollars in its coffers. They might even ask, “Hey, why not give that back to the taxpayers, or better still use it to make sure all the kids in county schools have tablets?”

Plus we shouldn’t have to do a refresher on the decades of controversy over the jail being a profit source. The fact that an individual won’t be benefiting and food isn’t involved won’t reduce the suspicion there.

So what’s the county to do?

It could stick to its guns - again, this isn’t a new initiative; the scope has just been broadened and people have started paying attention - and hope things die down. That’s a tricky and dangerous game for people whose positions depend on public sentiment, but the same could be true for doing a 180 on this. Voters can be turned off by signs of weakness or too much reliance on weather vanes.

Our suggestion: If folks in the 800 block of Forrest Avenue really think this is the best thing to do, reiterate what these tablets can and can’t be used for, and possibly rein in their entertainment potential. Make clear what protections are in place to prevent computer literate inmates from unlocking them and using them for things like surfing porn sites. Document in detail what the revenue from inmate communications services has been used for in the past, and will be used for moving forward. And see where it goes.

Online: https://www.gadsdentimes.com/

___

Dec. 1

The Decatur Daily and TimesDaily (Florence) on the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles seeming to grant parole for few offenders, even nonviolent ones:

If the previous Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles was too lenient in granting early release to inmates of the state’s overcrowded prisons, the current board seems to be erring in the opposite direction.

In November, under its new leader Charlie Graddick, the board granted parole for just 8% of the inmates whose cases it heard. That’s down drastically from earlier this year, when it was granting early release for about 21% of the violent offenders and 46% of the nonviolent offenders who came before it. But since resuming parole hearings early last month, the board has denied parole in 104 of 113 cases.

The change in the parole board stems largely from one high-profile case.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who was mistakenly paroled as a low-risk case, is charged in the deaths last year of Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, Colton Ryan Lee, 7, and Martha Dell Reliford, 65, in Guntersville. In response, Gov. Kay Ivey sought and obtained from the state Legislature more authority over the state parole board.

No one denies the Spencer case was a grave error with tragic consequences, but if the pendulum swings to the opposite extreme, that will have tragic consequences as well.

One of Ivey’s first actions under the new system was to name Graddick to head up the new body.

Graddick burst onto state politics in 1978, when he ran for state attorney general and appeared in a campaign commercial that showed him personally slamming shut a prison door. The subsequent four decades don’t seem to have done much to mellow Graddick. In particular, Graddick isn’t willing to cut any slack to nonviolent offenders.

“How many times do you hear on the local news, ‘this person was only in jail for a drug offense,’ ” Graddick said during a press conference last month. “I bet 90% of the crime in Alabama today has drugs involved in it. Drugs are driving crime like crazy in this state, so let’s not just look at it as ‘a drug offense.’ ”

While other states are legalizing the use of some drugs (marijuana) and reevaluating sentencing for other drug offenses, Graddick is stuck in the last century, and his math is elsewhere entirely.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, the national average for state and local inmates incarcerated because they committed crimes to obtain drug money is closer to 16% or 17%.

Graddick maintains that parole shouldn’t be used to help alleviate prison overcrowding, but at the rate the parole board is now granting early release, that problem will likely get worse, not better, all other things being equal. And that will certainly invite federal intervention.

If the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles can’t exercise leniency with regard to nonviolent crimes, state leaders may find the federal courts ordering the release of more offenders period, including those convicted of violent crimes.

Alabamians may face more, not fewer, violent criminals back on the street as a result.

Online: https://www.decaturdaily.com/ and https://www.timesdaily.com/

___

Dec. 3

The Times-News (Valley) on a food drive in which Auburn and Alabama competed:

Saturday’s (Nov. 30) thrilling Iron Bowl win wasn’t the only win for Auburn University fans over the weekend as War Eagle fans also out donated Crimson Tide fans in the Bradshaw-Chambers County Library Tackle Hunger Food Drive.

In reality, though, everybody wins in these situations.

The library started its food drive in September, and collected a total of 1,299 non-perishable food items to be donated to the Christian Service Center and the Interfaith Food Closet.

The final score was Auburn 746, Alabama 553.

The drive is a fun way to get people in the mood to donate food but the real reason behind the need for the food drive shouldn’t be forgotten. The holidays can be especially tough for those in need and being able to get food from the services involved can make or break somebody’s holiday.

Speaking of free meals during the holidays, the Greater Valley Area also didn’t disappoint during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Three local churches got involved in the giving spirit on Thanksgiving by handing out free meals. In Lanett, Plant City Baptist Church handed out more than 150 meals, and in Valley, Fairview Baptist Church handed out more than 125 meals.In West Point, Point Refuge Churches, along with the help of Mayor Steve Tramell and the downtown restaurants in West Point, stood at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and 10th Street for two hours Thursday preparing and delivering about 250 meals to anyone in need.

These are the types of scenes that make all of us proud to live, work and play in the Greater Valley Area. Moreover, it gives all a sense of pride to call this place home when we see all of this generosity happening in our backyard.

Being the middle of the holiday season, there are still plenty of people who need help, so if you can give, please do.

Online: https://www.valleytimes-news.com/

___

