The lone GOP witness at the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing Wednesday said there is no clear evidence that President Trump pressing the Ukraine government to investigate Joseph R. Biden amounts to a bribe.

Democrats are considering bribery as one of the potential articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump.

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, a witness called by the Democrats, said Mr. Trump’s actions to Ukraine meet the constitutional definition of bribery.

Ms. Karlan said if lawmakers conclude the president sought an investigation into Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter, for political gain, “then yes, you have bribery here.”

But Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, disagreed. He said under Supreme Court precedent, a bribery charge must show an explicit agreement linking a campaign donation or gift to a contract, grant or vote.

“These crimes have meaning,” Mr. Turley said.

“You can’t accuse the president of bribery and then say, ‘Well it’s just impeachment, we don’t have to prove the offense,’” Mr. Turley continued. “This isn’t improvisational jazz. Close enough isn’t good enough. If you are going to accuse the president of bribery you need to make it stick because you are trying to remove a duly elected president of the United States.”

