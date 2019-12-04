Legal scholar Jonathan Turley will testify in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing Wednesday that he is a fierce critic of President Trump’s policies and conduct but nevertheless views the impeachment case against him as “woefully inadequate.”

“One can oppose President Trump’s policies or actions but still conclude that the current legal case for impeachment is not just woefully inadequate, but in some respects, dangerous, as the basis for the impeachment of an American president,” Mr. Turley will say, according to his prepared opening statement.

Mr. Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, is one of four legal scholars to testify Wednesday on the grounds for impeachment. He is the only witness called by Republicans, with the other three being Democratic witness with a history of statements supporting the impeachment of Mr. Trump.

He also testified at the impeachment hearings for President Bill Clinton. He served as a lawyer in the last Senate impeachment trial, where he represented Democratic-appointed federal Judge G. Thomas Porteous Jr.

In his opening statement, Mr. Turley will scold House Democrats for the rush to impeach Mr. Trump on flimsy evidence, and warn them that they are setting a dangerous precedent for a partisan impeachment.

“I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger,” he says. “If the House proceeds solely on the Ukrainian allegations, this impeachment would stand out among modern impeachments as the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president.

He acknowledged the hostile political environment that gave rise to the impeachment push, as well as Mr. Trump’s inappropriate behavior that was the basis for the inquiry. But he urged Democrats to resist the pressure to “just do it” when it comes to an impeachment vote and instead take the courageous step to oppose the weak and hastily contrived case against Mr. Trump.

“We are all mad and where has it taken us? Will a slipshod impeachment make us less mad or will it only give an invitation

for the madness to follow in every future administration? That is why this is wrong,” he says.

Mr. Turley will hammer home his point that he is not defending the Constitution, not Mr. Trump’s actions.

“It is not wrong because President Trump is right. His call was anything but ‘perfect’ and his reference to the Bidens was highly inappropriate. It is not wrong because the House has no legitimate reason to investigate the Ukrainian controversy. The use of military aid for a quid pro quo to investigate one’s political opponent, if proven, can be an impeachable offense,” he says.

He later adds, “No, it is wrong because this is not how an American president should be impeached. For two years, members of this Committee have declared that criminal and impeachable acts were established for everything from treason to conspiracy to obstruction. However, no action was taken to impeach. Suddenly, just a few weeks ago, the House announced it would begin an impeachment inquiry and push for a final vote in just a matter of weeks.”

