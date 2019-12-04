PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge has ruled that a Philadelphia woman charged with third-degree murder in the death of her adult quadriplegic daughter can be released on house arrest.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Common Pleas Court Judge Benjamin Lerner ruled Wednesday that 63-year-old Yelena Nezhikhovskaya can be released on house arrest if she posts 10 percent of $50,000 bail.

She is also charged with false reporting and drug delivery resulting in death stemming from the death of her 32-year-old daughter, Yulia, a year ago.

Lerner, who called the case “almost unimaginably tragic,” said the defendant wasn’t such a flight risk or a danger to warrant high bail.

Defense attorney Lonny Fish said his client’s passport showed no travel abroad, and said she was the one who had called 911 on the day her daughter stopped breathing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.