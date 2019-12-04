Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro said Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, who dropped her White House bid on Tuesday, was held to a “double standard” that is “grossly unfair,” citing recent news reports that “basically trashed her campaign and focused on just one small part of it.”

“I’m glad that she’s going to keep fighting in the United States Senate, and I believe that she and I share a very common vision for the future of our country. I’m glad that she’s going to be fighting,” Mr. Castro said on Tuesday in a clip shared by his campaign.

His campaign said Wednesday that Mr. Castro, a former housing secretary under President Barack Obama, had his best fundraising day of the quarter on Tuesday and that the video had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

Mr. Castro, who has been polling in the low single digits and is in danger of missing out on the debate later this month in Los Angeles, is trying to muster some of his own momentum to keep his presidential hopes alive.

