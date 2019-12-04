WEST MONROE, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say they caught a man accused of shooting through the door of an unoccupied elementary school with a semi-automatic weapon and hiding inside for 12 hours.

The West Monroe Police Department said in a statement Tuesday they responded to a report of damage at Riverbend Elementary last weekend, and found the glass door shattered by bullets. Police said they reviewed surveillance video and saw a suspect enter and run into the restrooms. Police identified the man as Jeffrey L. Smith after finding his wallet left inside the building.

Investigators say he shot out fire alarms, doors and windows to lure people there. The police statement said video showed Smith hiding in “defensive positions” with his gun at the ready.

He’s charged with aggravated burglary and weapons counts.

