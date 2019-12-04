First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday visited a Salvation Army center in London to donate toys stamped with her “Be Best” slogan, design Christmas ornaments and decorate wreaths.

She also vowed to try a mince pie, a holiday favorite in England made of dried fruits and spices.

Mrs. Trump visited Salvation Army Clapton Center with Suzanne Johnson — wife of the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., Woody Johnson — while President Trump continued to meet with leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

After decorating, the children sang a special selection, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” as Mrs. Trump nodded along to the music and smiled.

“Bravo,” she appeared to declare when they were done.

Isabelle Bates, a 10-year-old who showed Mrs. Trump around, said they peppered the first lady with questions about her Christmas traditions.

“I was surprised that she’s never had a minced pie. She said she was going to try one tonight,” the girl said.

“I thought she was really fun. My impression of her was actually really nice. Everyone was expecting her to be very grumpy, but she was actually very nice.”

Quiana Mullings, 9, added: “I’m gonna be honest and say her make-up was a bit much. It made her look sad, but actually she was very happy.”

