A constitutional law professor said Wednesday the Founding Fathers would support impeaching President Trump over his controversial call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy.

Michael Gerhardt, a professor at the University of North Carolina, is among the constitutional law scholars testifying at the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing.

He said if the authors of the U.S. Constitution were alive today, they too, would seek to impeach Mr. Trump.

“The framers would identify President Trump’s conduct as exactly the ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ in the Constitution,” Mr. Gerhardt said. “They would want Congress to impeach.”

The assertion drew scorn from the committee’s top Republican, Doug Collins.

“We just put the Founding Fathers in the jury pool,” the Georgia congressman scoffed.

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University and the lone GOP witness, also ridiculed the comments, saying George Washington had “raised extreme executive privilege claims” and sought to protect his presidential powers.

“If you were to make a case to George Washington that you could impeach over a conversation he had with another world leader, I suspect his powdered hair would catch fire,” Mr. Turley said.

