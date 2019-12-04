Law professor Pamela Karlan, whom House Democrats called to testify on the impeachment of President Trump, is so repulsed by the name “Trump” that she once crossed a street rather than walk past a Trump-named facility.

According to a video posted at the Facebook page of the conservative non-profit group ForAmerica, the Stanford University law professor professed her allergy to all things Trump in Washington at the National Convention of the American Constitution Society.

Ms. Karlan is currently chairman of the ACS board, though the video did not specify a date.

“I came in from the airport yesterday and I got off the bus from Dulles [Airport] down at L’Enfant Plaza and I walked up to the hotel,” she told a panel of conferees.

“I was walking past what used to be the Old Post Office Building and is now the Trump Hotel,” she said with a slight bemused laugh.

“I had to cross the street of course,” she said to a round of audience laughter.

A fellow conferee jokingly asked, “are you staying there?”

A shocked Ms. Karlan replied, “God no. Never.”

Ms. Karlan told lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that Mr. Trump had committed high crimes and misdemeanors worthy of impeachment.

