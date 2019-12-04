The iconic Pearl Harbor base was hit by a shooting Wednesday afternoon and several people were injured before the gunman reportedly killed himself.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.,” the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Twitter account posted,

According to Honolulu TV station KHNL, at least three people have been injured, two critically, in the shooting at Drydock 2, forcing a basewide lockdown and PA alerts.

“A spokesman said the situation has been ‘contained,’” the NBC affiliate reported. KHNL also reported that an eyewitness saw the gunman fatally shoot himself. Another witness told the station that while sitting at his desk, he heard loud pops. “I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” the witness said. “And I looked out the window and saw three people on the ground.”

The attack occurred just three days before the anniversary of the event that put the Hawaii base into the history books — Japan’s sneak attack on the U.S. fleet there on Dec. 7, 1941.

