GOLD BAR, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a driver has been arrested after crashing into and killing a pedestrian along US 2 in Gold Bar, Washington.

KOMO reports the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Washington State Trooper Heather Axtman said a Mazda RX8 hit someone walking along the highway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.

An investigation continues.

