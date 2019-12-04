PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A police raid on a northern New Jersey building as part of a drug investigation also uncovered a cockfighting ring and dozens of roosters, authorities said.

Paterson police raided the building around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Eight people were arrested, and authorities seized marijuana, steroids, opioid painkillers and about $2,300 in cash.

While at the site, authorities discovered a cockfighting arena and found 84 roosters. They were taken to a sanctuary that cares for distressed animals.

Authorities say that animal cruelty charges will likely be filed in connection with the cockfighting operation, but that for now it remains under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.