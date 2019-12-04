ROANOKE, Va. — Officials of a Virginia city have rebuffed pleas by gun advocates asking it to declare the city a so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on Monday announced at a packed city council meeting that he sees no benefit in validating what the U.S. Constitution already guarantees. The declaration to a room mostly filled with people wearing stickers claiming “guns save lives” was met with shouted comments, most audible was “We will not comply.”

Gun advocates across Virginia have pushed localities to declare themselves gun rights sanctuaries after November’s elections put Democrats in control of the Statehouse, news outlets reported. More than two dozen counties have passed such resolutions, including Roanoke County.

A crowd packed the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening as two Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions were unanimously passed. The resolutions vow to support the rights of residents to bear arms and state the people’s right to a “well regulated militia,” according to Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.