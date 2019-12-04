President Trump canceled a planned press conference Wednesday and will leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit early, after global leaders were caught on video mocking his long-winded remarks at bilateral meetings.

Mr. Trump said those impromptu question-and-answer sessions, which totaled over two hours in all Tuesday, must have sufficed.

The president still planned to meet with leaders from Denmark and Italy before departing London for Washington.

“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump’s press conference would have served as counter-programming to an impeachment hearing that’s getting underway on Capitol Hill. The press conference also would have allowed members of the broader press corps to ask questions, beyond the “pool” that gets closer daily access to the president’s movements and remarks.

The president’s decision to leave early comes amid a flap over a hot-mic video that appears to show leaders of allied countries mocking Mr. Trump.

The clip appears to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson chatting and laughing about how Mr. Trump’s long-winded remarks clog up their schedules and make them late for other events.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Trudeau a nice guy but also “two-faced” and upset that he called out Canada for failing to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

The president’s visit to London featured frosty conversations with NATO leaders over their inability to reach the 2% benchmark. He says greater cost-sharing will strengthen the alliance.

“We have unfortunately a large number that haven’t met the goal,” he said at a luncheon with leaders of nine other countries that have met the benchmark.

NATO countries agreed in 2014, during President Obama’s tenure, to reach 2% spending in each of their countries by 2024.

Mr. Trump told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday he would like to see her country meet the benchmark with greater speed.

They also discussed the security of 5G cellular networks, instability in northern Africa and the Middle East, energy matters and China’s trading practices, according to the White House.

