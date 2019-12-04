MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting in Washington state.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported that Luis Eduardo Martinez has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for the Oct. 25 shooting.

State law mandates that suspects who are 16 or 17 years old and charged with qualifying violent offenses including first-degree assault with a deadly weapon are automatically charged as adults.

Authorities say three teenagers were wounded at a party in Mount Vernon attended by about 100 people.

Police say Martinez fired a gun after he and others were denied entry.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $150,000 bail.

