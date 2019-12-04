The White House Wednesday slammed a constitutional scholar for referencing 13-year-old Barron Trump during the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing.

Pamela Karlan, a Stanford law professor, was asked how the powers of a president differ from that of a British king.

Ms. Karlan said kings had virtually unlimited authority while the Constitution limits presidential powers. To illustrate her point, she referenced President Trump’s son, Barron.

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Ms. Karlan said to laughter and applause in the hearing room.

But the White House wasn’t amused. The Trump campaign questioned why the president’s son was fodder for the hearing, but not Hunter Biden. President Trump pressing the Ukraine president to probe Hunter Biden’s ties to a Ukrainian gas company has been at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

“So Hunter Biden is off limits but 13 year old Barron Trump is not? This gets more unreal by the minute,” the campaign said in a Tweet.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also criticized the comment.

“Classless move by a Democratic ‘witness,” she said via Twitter. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter.”

Later in the hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz scolded Ms. Karlan for her comment.

“When you make a little joke about the president’s 13-year-old son, it does not make you look credible, it makes you look mean,” the Florida Republican said.

