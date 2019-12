BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Two Idaho Department of Corrections inmates who walked away from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center early Wednesday evening are back in custody.

KBOI reports Kesha Kandler and Whitney Wickwire went missing just after 5:30 p.m.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office found the women at about 9 p.m.

