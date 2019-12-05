BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Bangor police arrested two men in the death of a man found unconscious in his burning home in Bangor.

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, 30, of Old Town, and Cote Choneska, 39, of Veazie, were both charged Wednesday with murder, police said.

The victim, Berton Conley, was alive when firefighters pulled him from his home on Nov. 1, but he died at a hospital. The medical examiner ruled that his death was a homicide, but the cause of death was not released.

Choneska was previously convicted of shooting a Clifton store owner six times during a robbery in 1997, the Bangor Daily News reported. The victim survived but was left paralyzed.

Johnson and Choneska were both being held Wednesday evening without bail at the Penobscot County Jail. It was unclear if they had attorneys.

