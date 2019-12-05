ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a second man has died after a shooting last month in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said Wednesday that 30-year-old Christopher Jackson had died of injuries sustained in the Nov. 19 shooting. The other victim, 45-year-old Kenneth O’Kelley, died the day of the shooting.

Forty-four-year-old old Cochee Hurn is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He hasn’t been charged with murder in Jackson’s death, although police have filed an amended probable cause affidavit in the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.