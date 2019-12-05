By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 5, 2019

JENNINGS, La. (AP) - Nine people face charges in a shooting death at a private party last week, Louisiana authorities said Thursday.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes told Lake Charles area news outlets that five suspects were in custody as of Thursday. They range in age from 17 to 20.

Three face second-degree murder charges. Two face charges of principal to second-degree murder.

Two suspects still at large also faced second-degree murder charges. Another was wanted for being an accessory. Still another was wanted on a firearms charge.

Killed at the party last week was Dakota Chaisson, 22. The motive for the killing has not been released.

Chaisson died from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:15 on the morning after Thanksgiving. He was attending a party at an event hall when he was shot.

