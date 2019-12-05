Americans for Prosperity said Thursday it is mounting a six-figure ad campaign against 15 members of Congress that voted in favor of extending the Export-Import Bank last month.

AFP, the political advocacy arm of the Koch brothers’ network, will run newspaper, digital, and direct mail ads labeling the Ex-Im bank reauthorization a “boondoggle” that, “Costs taxpayers billions in corporate welfare subsidies.”

“We are calling out members of Congress who voted to give away billions of tax dollars to big business and special interests,” said Russ Latino, AFP vice president of economic opportunity, in a statement. “Ex-Im perpetuates the culture of cronyism and fraud that puts special interests ahead of hard-working Americans. Those members who voted in favor of financing risky taxpayer-backed loans for politically connected big businesses and wealthy foreign state-owned firms will be held accountable.”

The bipartisan cadre of 15 representatives targeted by AFP include: Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa Democrat; Rep. Sean Casten, Illinois Democrat; Rep. Joe Cunningham, South Carolina Democrat; Rep. Sharice Davids, Kansas Democrat; Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Iowa Democrat; Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania Republican; Rep. Sam Graves, Missouri Republican; Rep. Kendra Horn, Oklahoma Democrat; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican; Rep. Billy Long, Missouri Republican; Rep. Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat; Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, Georgia Democrat; Rep. Patrick Murphy, Florida Democrat; Rep. William Blaine Luetkemeyer, Missouri Republican; and Rep. Ann Wagner, Missouri Republican.

AFP’s new push is part of its ongoing multimillion-dollar advocacy campaign to “Unrig the economy.”

