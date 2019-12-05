NEW YORK (AP) - Amtrak service has been temporarily suspended from New York to Boston and New York to New Haven after reported power outages.

An emergency notification sent by New York City announced the passenger rail service was being suspended between New York and Boston in both directions due to “an overload problem” shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The announcement came after numerous passengers took to social media to question long waits at New York’s Penn Station for New Jersey Transit trains and Amtrak service.

“Due to an earlier incident at a substation, power outages have required adjustments to be made to several trains,” Amtrak said in a tweet. ”Cancellations and numerous lengthy delays have been experienced.”

