President Trump may take the witness stand during his own impeachment trial in the Senate, longtime Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano predicted Thursday.

Mr. Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, told fellow Fox News personality Bill Hemmer that he believes Mr. Trump may testify during future impeachment proceedings.

“I think it will be the most dramatic, legal political event in the history of our era. With the president of the United States testifying under oath in front of the chief justice and the full Senate and 200 million people watching on television,” Mr. Napolitano said on “America’s Newsroom.”

Mr. Napolitano made the prediction on Fox News moments after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, announced she was instructing the chairs of congressional committees investigating Mr. Trump to proceed with articles of impeachment.

Democrats controlling the House initiated an impeachment inquiry in September, and several weeks of closed-door depositions recently culminated in public hearings being held on Capitol Hill.

The House Judiciary Committee has since scheduled a hearing to be held next Monday in advance of its members drafting articles of impeachment to be considered by the full House. The Senate will subsequently hold a trial if Mr. Trump is impeached in the House, at which point Republicans in charge may call witnesses including potentially the president.

“I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter earlier Thursday.

The White House did not immediately return an inquiry about Mr. Napolitano’s remark.

Democrats launched impeachment proceedings over concerns related to the Trump administration withholding critical military assistance from Ukraine while the president pursued a favor from his counterpart in Kyiv: an investigation into Joseph R. Biden, a front-runner among Democrats seeking to run for the White House in 2020.

Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing. He will be the third U.S. president in American history to be impeached if the House follows through, joining only Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Mr. Napolitano, 69, joined Fox News in 1998. He perviously described Mr. Trump as a longtime friend, The Associated Press noted last month.

