Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang predicted Wednesday that the impeachment push against President Trump is going to be a “loser” for the Democratic Party.

“I’m pro-impeachment, but this is going to be a loser,” the Venture for America founder told Rolling Stone in a new interview.

“Not a single Republican has given any indication that they’re in fact-finding mode. They’re all in defend-the-president mode,” he continued. “You need literally dozens of Republican senators to switch sides when the trial starts, which we’ve gotten zero indication is going to happen.”

Mr. Yang said he feared that Mr. Trump could wind up being “totally exonerated” if the inquiry drags on for too long. That, or the Democrats could end up wasting so much “precious” time attacking the president that they neglect trying to sway voters ahead of the 2020 election.

“If all that happens is all of the Democrats are talking about impeachment that fails, then it seems like there is no vision,” he said. “It seems like all we can do is throw ineffective rocks at Donald Trump, and then it ends up leading unfortunately toward his re-election.

“He’s a creature that thrives on attention, and so the more attention he gets, the better for him, the worst [sic] for Democrats,” he added.

