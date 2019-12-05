BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The chairman of construction company Cianbro Corp. is facing criminal charges over the firing of a small cannon that injured a referee at a Maine Maritime Academy football game in Castine.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Peter Vigue was indicted Thursday in Hancock County on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and possessing or discharging a firearm on a school property.

Law enforcement officials said the 72-year-old Vigue, a Maine Maritime alumnus, fired the cannon in tradition when the team scored a touchdown.

But something discharged and hit a referee in the head. The district attorney said the referee was treated and released from a hospital.

The Associated Press was unable to reach Virgue at several phone numbers. It’s unclear if he had an attorney representing him on the criminal charges.

Vigue served as chief executive officer of Pittsfield-based Cianbro from 2001 to 2018, when he stepped down from that role to be replaced by his son. The elder Vigue remains chairman of the board.

